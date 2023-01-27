Romanian oil services company GSP builds first floating wind turbine in Black Sea



The first floating wind turbine in the Black Sea is developed by a French company, will be produced by the Romanian company GSP Offshore, and will be tested in Bulgaria’s offshore as part of a project financed by the European Union.

The BLOW (Black sea Floating Offshore Wind) project was launched this month, with a budget of EUR 21 mln – of which over EUR 15 mln is the EU contribution, Profit.ro reported.

The project, which brings together 16 participants, including the Romanian companies Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP Offshore) and Beia Consult International, aims to unlock the floating offshore wind potential of the Black Sea by installing a demonstration system with a capacity of 5 MW off the Bulgarian coast.

The floating wind turbine is being developed by the French engineering company Eolink.

The floating structure will be produced by GSP Offshore at the construction site in Constanța. The company, controlled by Gabriel Comănescu, will also transport the turbine to the anchorage area for a total amount of approximately EUR 12.56 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia | Dreamstime.com)