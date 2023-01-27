Business

Romanian oil services company GSP builds first floating wind turbine in Black Sea

27 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

 
The first floating wind turbine in the Black Sea is developed by a French company, will be produced by the Romanian company GSP Offshore, and will be tested in Bulgaria’s offshore as part of a project financed by the European Union. 

The BLOW (Black sea Floating Offshore Wind) project was launched this month, with a budget of EUR 21 mln – of which over EUR 15 mln is the EU contribution, Profit.ro reported.

The project, which brings together 16 participants, including the Romanian companies Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP Offshore) and Beia Consult International, aims to unlock the floating offshore wind potential of the Black Sea by installing a demonstration system with a capacity of 5 MW off the Bulgarian coast.

The floating wind turbine is being developed by the French engineering company Eolink.

The floating structure will be produced by GSP Offshore at the construction site in Constanța. The company, controlled by Gabriel Comănescu, will also transport the turbine to the anchorage area for a total amount of approximately EUR 12.56 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian oil services company GSP builds first floating wind turbine in Black Sea

27 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

 
The first floating wind turbine in the Black Sea is developed by a French company, will be produced by the Romanian company GSP Offshore, and will be tested in Bulgaria’s offshore as part of a project financed by the European Union. 

The BLOW (Black sea Floating Offshore Wind) project was launched this month, with a budget of EUR 21 mln – of which over EUR 15 mln is the EU contribution, Profit.ro reported.

The project, which brings together 16 participants, including the Romanian companies Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP Offshore) and Beia Consult International, aims to unlock the floating offshore wind potential of the Black Sea by installing a demonstration system with a capacity of 5 MW off the Bulgarian coast.

The floating wind turbine is being developed by the French engineering company Eolink.

The floating structure will be produced by GSP Offshore at the construction site in Constanța. The company, controlled by Gabriel Comănescu, will also transport the turbine to the anchorage area for a total amount of approximately EUR 12.56 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years