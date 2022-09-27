US fund GIP takes over offshore wind projects in Romania

American infrastructure investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), with assets under management of USD 81 bln, is acquiring under a global deal the incipient offshore wind projects of the German group WPD in Romania.

The Romanian authorities have approved the transaction, according to Profit.ro.

GIP will acquire 100% of the shares of the WPD Offshore division, whose portfolio includes stakes in 5 projects in operation and under construction in Germany, France and Taiwan, as well as more than 30 GW of offshore wind projects in various stages of development at a global level.

At the beginning of the year, WPD Offshore announced that it became the first company in Romania to officially apply for the development of wind energy projects in the Black Sea.

WPD Offshore set up in Romania the companies WPD Offshore Black Sea 1 and WPD Offshore Black Sea 2. The Black Sea 1 (500 MW) and Black Sea 2 (approximately 1.4 GW) projects are to be developed and built off the Black Sea coast.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)