Romanian government opens registrations for this year’s internship program

The official internship program of the Romanian government will continue this year, offering 150 young people the opportunity to work in central public administration institutions. Registrations open this week, April 13, and the results will be announced in June. The program will run between July 3 and August 31.

Those interested in joining the government's internship program can register on the internship.gov.ro platform between April 13 and May 5. Each applicant has to create a candidate profile, and a committee will analyze the files and organize interviews based on which future interns will be selected.

The application will be evaluated between May 8 and June 23, with the final results to be published on June 26.

To be eligible for the program, applicants have to be aged between 16 and 27, have Romanian citizenship, know the Romanian language and at least one foreign language of international circulation, have IT skills, not be active on the labour market, and not be previous graduates of the government's internship program.

"The official internship program facilitates the interns' knowledge of the specifics of the Romanian Government's activity, through work experiences within the ministries and public institutions of the participating central public administration, with the aim of developing their practical skills and professional competences," reads the press release.

Information about the registration and admission process will be found at internship.gov.ro starting April 13.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)