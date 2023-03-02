Romania has started to become an attractive place to study for foreigners. Many have come from western European countries as well as northern Africa and the Middle East to study medicine, dentistry, and veterinary - on top of the Romanian government's numerous scholarship programs to lure talents from non-EU countries.

The question is, do international students need a work permit to work while studying in Romania?

According to data compiled by education search platform Erudera, international students in Romania can work 20 hours per week and they don’t need a work permit. Those who do have a work permit apparently can work more hours.

Most European countries allow international students to work part-time jobs during their studies to support their finance, except for Ukraine. In comparison, in Hungary, Romania's neighboring country, international students can work up to 24 hours a week during the semester, although non-EU internationals will need to obtain a permit.

In the United Kingdom, one of the most sought-after destinations for Romanian students, international students can still work up to 20 hours per week during the semester, but non-EU nationals need to obtain a work permit and hold a Tier 4 student visa in order to work 20 hours per week.

Several non-EU internationals who completed their studies in Romania managed to secure a job in the country upon graduation, although they would still need to overgo procedures to obtain the work permit.

