Romanian government pledges EUR 100 million to the construction of the Polyvalent Hall in Iași

The government recently committed to finance the construction of the Polyvalent Hall in Iași, eastern Romania, with funds from the state budget. The investment will reach nearly EUR 100 million.

The construction tender can be launched at any moment after the indicators are approved. The project will be carried out through the National Investment Company.

In recent years, there have been several discussions for the government to take over this project.

The Polyvalent Hall will be built in Moara de Vânt, close to the Regional Emergency Hospital, a project that is now in the bidding phase for construction works. Next to the Hall, a stadium has been designed, but funds for it are not secured.

The government noted that Iași lacks adequate sports infrastructure that would meet the norms and standards for organizing European cups and championships, FIFA events, or competitions at the local and national levels.

However, the executive highlights the organization of last year's World Esports Championship, an event that proved Iași has become 'very appealing' in hosting large-scale competitions. The event “would have been much easier to manage if there had been a sports complex of the Polyvalent Hall's caliber in Iași. Beyond this sports event, which has increased the international prestige of Iași, the city is in discussions for organizing national and international phases in sports disciplines such as gymnastics, tennis, and handball,” the project further specifies, cited by Ziarul de Iasi.

The Polyvalent Hall will have a basement, ground floor, 2 floors, and a partially third floor. The construction will have a reinforced concrete structure and a metal roof.

“The structure will be divided into four independent bodies separated by seismic joints, which will also have the role of limiting the efforts caused by the expansion and contraction of the concrete,” according to the technical project.

The capacity of the new hall will be of nearly 10,000 people. The developed area reaches about 40,000 sqm and 13,000 sqm of ground. The complex will include training rooms, commercial spaces, a medical office, storage spaces, VIP areas, technical spaces (under the stands), and other facilities specific to such an objective.

Iași hosts about 2,000 athletes who are registered in 20 county associations. There are also 211 sports structures, of which 11 are public sports clubs, 198 private sports clubs, 2 joint-stock sports clubs, and 107 school sports associations.

The execution term of the construction works is 24 months from the signing of a contract. Works could begin as early as 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Năcuță on Facebook)