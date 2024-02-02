Western Romania: Timișoara builds new 10,000-seat stadium with EUR 23 mln

Timișoara, a major city in western Romania, will have a new stadium with 10,000 seats, the authorities announced. Mayor Dominic Fritz signed the construction permit for the new arena this week, and the works are set to start in the coming period.

The execution contract amounts to RON 115 million (roughly EUR 23 million), and the funds come from the local budget.

Once the order to start the work is issued, the stadium should be built in 28 months.

"It's a project for the entire community because we're building a park, a playground and a large parking lot next to the stadium. The local budget covers all the costs. It's a considerable financial effort, but Timișoara needs sports infrastructure like air," the mayor commented.

The new "Arena Eroii Timișoarei" stadium will be built on Calea Buziașului on an area of 9,000 sqm. It will have 10,101 seats for spectators, a concrete foundation and a metal structure, and will be category 4 under the UEFA and IFAB (International Football Association Board) requirements.

A park with a playground will be set up next to the future stadium, as well as a parking lot with over 450 spaces.

The stadium will be suitable for both official football competitions and the training of teams from children's and junior centers. It will also host large events and concerts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primariatm.ro)