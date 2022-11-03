The Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN) is to receive RON 126 million in funding from the Government for the construction of the building that will host its laboratories dedicated to artificial intelligence research.

The five-storey building, with a built surface of more than 2,000 sqm, will be located inside the university's campus. Each level will have six laboratories.

“The goal of [The Institute of Research in Artificial Intelligence] ICIA is to respond to local, national, and international challenges in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, through activities oriented towards research directions with high application potential, aimed at increasing the quality of life through innovative products with a high added value,” Prof. Vasile Ţopa, the UTCN rector, said.

“Its purpose is to respond to challenges at the European and international level in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies through activities oriented towards research directions with high application potential,” according to a presentation of the project on the Ministry of Education’s official website.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Universitatea Tehnica din Cluj Napoca Facebook Page)