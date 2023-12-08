Brasov

Romanian-German consortium submits bid to build summer toboggan in Poiana Brasov ski resort

08 December 2023

Poiana Brașov, one of Romania’s most popular mountain resorts, has concluded accepting bids in the procurement procedure for the design and execution of a summer toboggan. German company Josef Wiegand GmbH, one of the world's most experienced builders of summer toboggans, is part of the sole consortium to have put forth a bid.

Only one bid was submitted for the project. The consortium consists of RS Activ (Brașov – Ghimbav) as the leader, together with Josef Wiegand GmbH & Co KG (Germany), and Planimob CAD (Cluj – Florești). The German company, Josef Wiegand, holds the world's most extensive experience in building such facilities, including projects in Romania, the Brașov City Hall said

The planned summer toboggan has a length of 990 meters and will be placed on the left side of the Bradul slope, and is part of the local authorities' plan to make the resort attractive to tourists in the summer months as well.

The duration of the design and execution works is a maximum of 14 months, of which five months for the design and nine months for the actual construction. The estimated value of the works is over RON 17 million lei (EUR 3.42 million), excluding VAT, with funds provided from the local budget.

“Even though we can now enjoy the slopes of Postăvarul massif, we continue to implement our strategy to transform Poiana Brașov into a resort for all four seasons. One of the significant investments in realizing this strategy is the construction of the summer toboggan run, a project Poiana needs to be attractive even outside the ski season, especially as it targets the family recreation area," said mayor Allen Coliban.

"This week was the deadline for bid submissions, and we have one bid, submitted by a consortium that includes the most important company in this field, with over 300 alpine coaster installations built in 40 countries. While there are similar recreational facilities in the country, we have conceived a project with a complex route, featuring multiple spirals, and elevated areas, within the natural setting offered by Poiana Brașov, to provide locals and tourists with an unforgettable experience. The fact that Wiegand wants to get involved in this project is a guarantee of the quality we can offer," he added.

Access to the summer toboggan will be made from near the lower station of the Capra Neagră gondola, on the plateau next to the Recreation Center.

The route includes several turning zones, providing a better panorama, with heights ranging from 7 to 13 meters, and elevated areas for crossing sidewalks or access roads or creating the necessary slopes for ascent or descent. The installation will have an ascent of 550 meters, a descent route of 990 meters, and 60 sleds. 

The sleds will be equipped with a distance monitoring system between two successive vehicles so that, upon detecting the sled in front, sensors mounted on the rear sled will automatically activate the magnetic brakes. These sensors are powered by batteries, also mounted on the sleds, which will rapidly recharge at the lower station, between disembarkation and boarding areas. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BrasovCity.ro)

Normal
