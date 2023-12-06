Culture

Two Romanian art galleries present at Miami Art Week

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest-based Catinca Tăbăcaru Gallery and Timișoara’s Jecza Gallery participate this year in the Miami Art Week, the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York announced. They present works by artists Nona Inescu, Rachel Monosov, Constantin Flondor, and Tincuța Marin. 

The Catinca Tăbăcaru Gallery is present at the 21st edition of the contemporary art fair NADA, taking place December 5-9 at Ice Palace Studios as part of the Miami Art Week. Its booth presents a contemporary art project, a collaboration between the artists Nona Inescu and Rachel Monosov. 

NADA Miami 2023 features a diverse selection of 140 galleries, art spaces and nonprofits from over 50 cities around the world, including San Juan, Paris, Chicago, Memphis, Brussels, Beijing, and Romania.

Meanwhile, the Jecza Gallery is present for the first time at the contemporary art fair UNTITLED, held from December 6–10, also within Miami Art Week. Its booth aims to present the heritage of Romanian painting through the works of two emblematic artists of the recent history of contemporary art: Constantin Flondor, who turns 87 this year, and Tincuța Marin, an artist with a remarkable exhibition presence in recent years. None of the artists have previously exhibited in the United States.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of Galeria Catinca Tabacaru)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Two Romanian art galleries present at Miami Art Week

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest-based Catinca Tăbăcaru Gallery and Timișoara’s Jecza Gallery participate this year in the Miami Art Week, the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York announced. They present works by artists Nona Inescu, Rachel Monosov, Constantin Flondor, and Tincuța Marin. 

The Catinca Tăbăcaru Gallery is present at the 21st edition of the contemporary art fair NADA, taking place December 5-9 at Ice Palace Studios as part of the Miami Art Week. Its booth presents a contemporary art project, a collaboration between the artists Nona Inescu and Rachel Monosov. 

NADA Miami 2023 features a diverse selection of 140 galleries, art spaces and nonprofits from over 50 cities around the world, including San Juan, Paris, Chicago, Memphis, Brussels, Beijing, and Romania.

Meanwhile, the Jecza Gallery is present for the first time at the contemporary art fair UNTITLED, held from December 6–10, also within Miami Art Week. Its booth aims to present the heritage of Romanian painting through the works of two emblematic artists of the recent history of contemporary art: Constantin Flondor, who turns 87 this year, and Tincuța Marin, an artist with a remarkable exhibition presence in recent years. None of the artists have previously exhibited in the United States.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: courtesy of Galeria Catinca Tabacaru)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years