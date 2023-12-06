Two Romanian art galleries present at Miami Art Week

Bucharest-based Catinca Tăbăcaru Gallery and Timișoara’s Jecza Gallery participate this year in the Miami Art Week, the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York announced. They present works by artists Nona Inescu, Rachel Monosov, Constantin Flondor, and Tincuța Marin.

The Catinca Tăbăcaru Gallery is present at the 21st edition of the contemporary art fair NADA, taking place December 5-9 at Ice Palace Studios as part of the Miami Art Week. Its booth presents a contemporary art project, a collaboration between the artists Nona Inescu and Rachel Monosov.

NADA Miami 2023 features a diverse selection of 140 galleries, art spaces and nonprofits from over 50 cities around the world, including San Juan, Paris, Chicago, Memphis, Brussels, Beijing, and Romania.

Meanwhile, the Jecza Gallery is present for the first time at the contemporary art fair UNTITLED, held from December 6–10, also within Miami Art Week. Its booth aims to present the heritage of Romanian painting through the works of two emblematic artists of the recent history of contemporary art: Constantin Flondor, who turns 87 this year, and Tincuța Marin, an artist with a remarkable exhibition presence in recent years. None of the artists have previously exhibited in the United States.

(Photo source: courtesy of Galeria Catinca Tabacaru)