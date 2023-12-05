The Picasso Effect: Bucharest exhibition extended by two weeks

The exhibition The Picasso Effect, open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe), has been extended by two weeks and will remain on view through January 22, the museum announced.

The exhibition, which includes works of the Spanish artist alongside those of 37 Romanian artists he influenced, was initially scheduled to end on January 8. With it, Romania is one of the eight countries participating in the Célébration Picasso: 1973-2023 program.

Forty-six works by Picasso are shown in the exhibition, together with 65 works by Romanian artists Corneliu Baba, Horia Bernea, Ștefan Bertalan, Mircea Cantor, Eva Cerbu, Vali Chincișan, Darie Dup, Aniela Firon, Marin Gherasim, Ion Grigorescu, Vasile Gorduz, Dumitru Gorzo, Hortensia Mi Kafchin, Kádár Tibor, Kero Zen, Irlo, Victor Man, Tincuța Marin, M.H. Maxy, Florin Mitroi, Valeriu Mladin, Dragoș Morărescu, Nagy Albert, Mihai Olos, Ion Pacea, Radu Pandele, Neculai Păduraru, Pisica Pătrată, Constantin Piliuță, Silvia Radu, Alexandru Rădvan, Alma Redlinger, Wanda Sachelarie-Vladimirescu, Donald Simionoiu, Alexandru Țipoia, Vladimir Zamfirescu, and Marian Zidaru.

(Illustration courtesy of MARe)

