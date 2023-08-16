Romanian firefighters replace Slovenian colleagues in Corsica

Romania sent to the island of Corsica a specialized team with 20 firefighters from the inspectorates for emergency situations to extinguish forest fires.

The rescue firefighters were deployed by air, with aircraft from the Ministry of National Defense. The duration of the mission is 15 days.

The 20 firefighters will replace their colleagues from Slovenia, whose return to their country of origin was necessary to manage the recent floods, Agerpres reported.

The number of firefighters has been reduced in ten EU member states, including Romania, despite an increase in the risk of fires due to the climate crisis, according to the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) based on Eurostat data quoted by Fanatik.ro.

"Reducing the number of firefighters in the midst of a climate crisis is a recipe for disaster," Esther Lynch, general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, said.

