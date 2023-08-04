Team of 90 Romanian firefighters to replace those already in Greece

A team of 90 firefighters from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations will be transported to Greece to replace firefighters already there, assisting Greek authorities in their fight against wildfires.

They will leave on Friday, August 4, with a C-27 J Spartan aircraft from the Romanian Air Forces, according to information from the Ministry of National Defense (MoND), as reported by Agerpres.

The firemen will replace their colleagues from the specialized forest fire extinguishing intervention module already deployed by Romania in the Hellenic Republic. On its return journey from Athens, the aircraft will bring back to the country 92 firefighters who have been involved in extinguishing recent forest fires in Greece.

This year, Romanian firefighters first headed to Greece in late June as Europe was preparing for wildfires brought on by extreme heat.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IGSU on Facebook)