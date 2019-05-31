Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/31/2019 - 11:39
Events
Romanian Film Festival organized in Washington this June
31 May 2019
The second edition of the Romanian Film Festival in Washington, one of the largest events aimed at promoting Romanian cinema in North America, kicks off on June 1.

Organized by the Embassy of Romania to Washington, in partnership with the National Gallery of Art and the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, the festival presents a series of seven Romanian films under the title “Reinventing Realism — New Cinema from Romania.” The event will take place in weekends and will end on June 16.

The screenings, accompanied by Q&A sessions with major stars of Romanian cinema, will take place at the National Gallery of Art – East Building Auditorium.

The public will have the chance to see a series of movies well known by cinema lovers as being part of the so-called Romanian New Wave, namely Alice T. (directed by Radu Muntean, 2018), Infinite Football (Corneliu Porumboiu, 2018), One Step Behind the Seraphim (Daniel Sandu, 2017), Marita (Cristi Iftimie, 2017), Pororoca (Constantin Popescu, 2018), Charleston (Andrei Cretulescu, 2018), and Morometii 2 (Stere Gulea, 2018).

More details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Get in Touch with Us