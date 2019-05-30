Ro Insider
Romanian film enters Karlovy Vary festival’s East of the West competition
30 May 2019
Arrest, the second feature film of Romanian director Andrei Cohn, has been selected in the East of the West competition of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The festival, at its 54th edition this year, takes place between June 28 and July 6.

The film will have the national premiere at Transilvania International Film Festival, set to start in Cluj-Napoca tomorrow, May 31, and the international one in Karlovy Vary.

“I am very happy to have been selected at Karlovy Vary and I am anxious to see how the film will be received by the local public, who also went through Communism,” Andrei Cohn said.

The movie stars Alexandru Papadopol, Iulian Postelnicu, András Hatházi, Liviu Pintilieasa, Sorin Cociş and Marian Alexoaia. The script was written by Andrei Cohn and Alexandru Negoescu. Andrei Butică was in charge with the image, while Anca Puiu is the producer.

The film tells the story of architect Dinu Neagu, who, in August 1983, while on a nudist beach together with his wife and two children, is picked up by two officers of the secret police Securitate and brought to Bucharest to give a statement. While under arrest, he is placed in the same room with Vali, a small-time crook who will soon show his sinister side.

The East of the West section focuses on first and second films and regionally covers Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the former Soviet states, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, and the Middle East.

The film will open in local cinemas this fall.

(Photo: Karlovy Vary International Film Festival Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Get in Touch with Us