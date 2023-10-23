Romanian Film Festival kicks off 10th edition in Seattle next week

The Romanian Film Festival in Seattle celebrates its 10th anniversary edition next month. The event holds two weekends of in-person feature programs at SIFF Cinema Uptown November 4 through 5 and Northwest Film Forum November 11 through 12, with films streaming online during November 4-12.

This year’s theme One Eye Laughing, One Eye Crying “is a nod to its first edition in 2014 - which saw an overwhelming success following a grassroots effort to mobilize the Romanian community in the greater Seattle area,” the organizers said.

The program will feature critically acclaimed and newly released films, as well as special guests from Romania. The lineup includes the US premiers of Boss (director Bogdan Mirică), Playback (by Iulia Rugină), Why Do They Write On Walls? (Director Alin Boeru), and Phoenix. Har/Jar (directed by Cornel Mihalache), as well as Vlad Petri’s Between Revolutions, Paul Negoescu’s Men of Deeds, and Taxi Drivers by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu.

Plus, the Romanian Film Festival Seattle will welcome back a restored version of È Pericoloso Sporgersi by Nae Caranfil. This film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 30 years ago (1993) and screened at the very first edition of RFFS.

Further details are available here.

In addition, the Romanian Film Festival will also continue its partnerships with Northwest Film Forum, Romanian Film Fest Arizona, and sister-organizations ARCS Arizona and ARCS Detroit, the organizers also said. The Romanian Film Festival Arizona will have in-person screenings November 11-12 at Majestic Tempe 7 in Tempe, AZ. The Romanian Film Festival Detroit will have in-person screenings November 7-8 at Wayne State University and Oakland University.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arcsproject.org)