Romanian Film Festival returns to San Francisco this month

The Romanian Film Festival in San Francisco, the US, will return with a new edition between April 21-23, with a selection of films brought together under the motto Stories in Motion: Chartering Paths in Romanian Cinema. Screenings will take place at the August Coppola Theater at San Francisco State University and Stanford University.

The festival will open with Bogdan Apetri's Miracol/Miracle, a 2021 production that enjoyed great success with the press and the public in the United States.

The selection also features other great releases of the past years, such as RMN by Cristian Mungiu, Metronom by Alexandru Belc, Paul Negoescu's Men of Deeds, Bogdan Apetri's Unidentified, Radu Jude's Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, and Jude's collection of short films reunited under the title Almanac Cinema. Six Short Films. Moreover, the program also includes a selection of the newest and most successful student shorts.

The screenings will be accompanied by discussions with filmmakers, teachers, and film critics.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Cultural Institute New York)