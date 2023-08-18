Half of Romanian employees want the employer to be involved in environmental protection, survey shows

Slightly over half (51%) of respondents to a survey carried out by Genesis Property said it’s important for them that the employer is involved in environmental protection. Meanwhile, 36% of employees prefer to work in an energy-efficient building.

At the same time, according to the same source, roughly half (48%) of employees would prioritize working in a company active in actions for the community.

The survey was carried out in April through the iVox platform on a total sample of 1,307 internet users from Romania. Some 52% of the participants are women, and over 42% have a net income greater than RON 4,000.

“Employees are moving into a stage where they become much more selective and involved in being aware of their employer's footprint, both on an environmental level and within the community in which they operate. Criteria such as the energy efficiency of office buildings and risk minimization become essential in the discussion between employee and employer, both for new roles and for current ones,” said Ștefan Tudos, vice-president of Genesis Property.

According to the same survey, six out of ten respondents are looking for information about the seismic risk assessment of the office building.

Meanwhile, for 68% of employees, the employer’s actions in finding a balance between personal and professional life matter greatly, especially regarding space and flexibility.

Almost 60% of the respondents rely on balance as the main factor that helps their well-being at work. Socializing is preferred by 30% of them, and unplanned and spontaneous moments are essential for 9.3%.

