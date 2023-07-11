HR

BestJobs: Romanian employees pushed by inflation to seek better jobs

11 July 2023

While in early 2023, candidates were cautious in their applications and focused on job stability, influenced by signs of a possible recession, the pace of job searches and applications accelerated and exceeded in H1 by 23%, the number of applications in the second half of 2022.

Thus, in the first semester of this year, each candidate sent their CV, on average, to 6 employers monthly, according to the data of the recruitment platform Bestjobs, mainly following the opportunities with the displayed salary.

"Two out of three Romanian employees said in a recent Bestjobs survey that they are not satisfied with their current salary, which is why they mobilize to find a new, better-paid job, and that is why ads with #SalariuLaVedere attract the most applications. In addition, employers who offer development opportunities, in the form of internal training or specialization courses, had more to gain this semester, attracting more easily the right candidates", says Ana Vişian, marketing manager of Bestjobs.

(Photo: Supattra Suparit/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

