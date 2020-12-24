Profile picture for user andreich
Entertainment

Merry Christmas! Popular Romanian Carols and Songs

24 December 2020
Once again, it is that time of year when joy comes into our homes with songs and gifts! To celebrate Christmas, we have compiled a short list of traditional and newer Romanian Christmas carols and songs. Merry Christmas and enjoy the holidays!

Madrigal Choir – O, Ce Veste Minunata! (Oh, What Wonderful News!)

 

Stefan Hrusca – Deschide Usa, Crestine! (Open Your Door, Christian!)

 

Stefan Hrusca – Trei Pastori (Three Shepherds)

 

Madrigal Choir – Mos Craciun cu Plete Dalbe (Santa Claus with White Hair)

 

Tudor Gheorghe - Vin colindatorii (The Carolers Are Coming)

 

Paula Seling – Colindam, colindam (Carroling)

 

Andra – Vin Acasa De Craciun (I’m Coming Home for Christmas)

 

Stefan Banica Jr. – Doar Odata E Craciunul (Christmas Is Only Once)

 

Horia Brenciu – Noapte de Craciun (Christmas Night)

 

Elena - De Craciun (On Christmas)

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

