Season special: Christmas gifts from Romania (to buy online)

We’ve all heard the call to buy local this year, to support the small businesses and producers that might have passed through tough times due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, for the Santa Clauses out there who still need some extra inspiration, we’ve made a list of ’Made in Romania’ gifts that you can buy online.

Although choosing a major retailer or a mall for your Christmas shopping may seem like the most comfortable idea, buying from small businesses and entrepreneurs can prove to be an even better choice, as they usually make and sell unique & creative products. Check the list below to find wool or wooden products made by local artisans, colorful decorations, jewelry, or special kitchen accessories that you can turn into the best Christmas gifts for your loved ones.

Those who have a friend or family member who is always cold (but not only) should definitely check the Made in Rosia Montana local shop. They sell hats, scarves, sweaters, socks, or blankets made by women in the village of Rosia Montana, in the heart of Transylvania, from the soft Merino wool.

Plus, the Lemnia unique handbags made from wood and leather can go well with a sweater from Rosia Montana or another outfit of your choice. Then there’s Smallet, where customers can find elegant leather wallets and purses, but also customizable leather bracelets, key rings, or notebooks.

Meanwhile, Optimef has some very special watches for sale, with unique designs, shapes, and lots of colors. They also sell bags or sunglasses. But those looking for a special pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses can also check Lunet - a Romanian eyewear brand that aims to “change the way you see the world.”

For the special women in your life, there are plenty of locally made jewelry to choose from. For example, Armonie Aramie sells, as its website says, “wire wrapped crystal jewelry and atypical clothes with playful details.” Here you can find one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry, and you can complete your order with an asymmetrical blouse or a bag.

For more inspiration, check the artisan jewelry brand Utopic by Mona Vulpoiu, the online shop of Joined by Fire, the varied collection of Curandera, or the jewelry & decorations from Codria.

Then, there’s Mesteshukar ButiQ - the social enterprise working on revaluing traditional Roma craftsmanship. They’re selling a varied collection of handcrafted products, from earrings, bracelets, rings, or necklaces made from silver, copper or brass, to unique coffee pots, vases, or bowls.

When it comes to home decor, Cup & Candle or Flair Scent are both selling special scented soy candles. Their collections are varied and complex, perfect for a relaxing Christmas night. You can also find some inspiration in the unique, minimalist lamps sold by Wooba or the soft and colorful rugs sold by Dare to Rug, which can be great gifts for those still looking for ways to create a cozy atmosphere in their homes.

We also have a few gift ideas for those who love nature and plants. There is Aerium, for example, which is selling handmade design products with aerial plants, or Greenarium with its elaborate collection of terrariums and handmade glass decorations with natural succulent or aerial plants.

For kitchen accessories and ceramics, check Poemi - the Sibiu-based artisan ceramics microfactory where simple yet modern bowls, mugs, plates, or other kitchen accessories are made. Alina Ceramics is also selling an elegant collection of handcrafted porcelain objects, while Chicineta has prepared special collections of plates and mugs for the winter holidays. Plus, Santa Claus should also check the organic ceramic studio Atelier Magrit for more unique gifts.

A bottle of wine can also save the day, especially for those who left the Christmas shopping to the last minute. There are plenty of Romanian wines to choose from, for every taste, and you can find them in special wine shops or supermarkets, but also online.

More offers of traditional objects made by Romanian craftsmen or designer collections can also be found on the online platforms My Romanian Store, Invie Traditia, Tinutul Buzaului shop, or AlbAlb.

Note from the editor: The decision to add these products/offers/brands was strictly editorial. This doesn't represent product placement.

