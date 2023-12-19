Politics

Romanian center-right opposition parties form alliance for upcoming elections

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian opposition parties Forța Dreptei, PMP, and USR recently announced that they have formed the United Right Alliance for the electoral year ahead.

“This Alliance will remove this regime of lies, poverty, and injustice from power in 2024," declared USR president Cătălin Drulă at a press conference also attended by Ludovic Orban, head of Forța Dreptei, and Eugen Tomac, leader of PMP. "This alliance represents our commitment to rebuilding Romania and an honest alternative to the corrupt PSD-PNL government and the extremism of AUR," he added, cited by Biziday.

Forța Dreptei is a breakaway group made up of former PNL members who opposed the present governing coalition with the Social Democrats. PMP, another center-right party founded by allies of former president Traian Basescu, currently has no representatives in the legislative. The largest party in the new alliance is the liberal reformist USR party.

"This is truly an important day for Romania, for millions of Romanians who were waiting for a message of unity. We are signaling unity through the United Right Alliance. The real opposition is here and is ready for the greatest challenges of 2024. I firmly believe that the United Right will win the European elections and will achieve a very good score in the local elections," said Eugen Tomac. "Enough of choosing between two evils. I don’t think we should let Romanians choose between two evils. [...] Today, we are building the good solution,” added Ludovic Orban.

In the most recent INSCOP poll for parliamentary elections, PSD would obtain 30% of the votes in an election. PNL and AUR would be in the second and third places, with a difference of 0.6% between them, while USR would gather 12%, a decrease from previous polls. PMP would obtain 1.3%, and Forța Dreptei 0.6%. 

The current mayor of the Romanian capital, Nicușor Dan, who won during the last election after being backed by PNL and USR, will be supported for a new mandate as general mayor by the United Right Alliance. The announcement was made by USR president Cătălin Drulă, who noted that Nicușor Dan will not be conditioned to join any of the three parties. PNL, on the other hand, asked Dan, currently an independent, to join the party to obtain its support.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian center-right opposition parties form alliance for upcoming elections

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian opposition parties Forța Dreptei, PMP, and USR recently announced that they have formed the United Right Alliance for the electoral year ahead.

“This Alliance will remove this regime of lies, poverty, and injustice from power in 2024," declared USR president Cătălin Drulă at a press conference also attended by Ludovic Orban, head of Forța Dreptei, and Eugen Tomac, leader of PMP. "This alliance represents our commitment to rebuilding Romania and an honest alternative to the corrupt PSD-PNL government and the extremism of AUR," he added, cited by Biziday.

Forța Dreptei is a breakaway group made up of former PNL members who opposed the present governing coalition with the Social Democrats. PMP, another center-right party founded by allies of former president Traian Basescu, currently has no representatives in the legislative. The largest party in the new alliance is the liberal reformist USR party.

"This is truly an important day for Romania, for millions of Romanians who were waiting for a message of unity. We are signaling unity through the United Right Alliance. The real opposition is here and is ready for the greatest challenges of 2024. I firmly believe that the United Right will win the European elections and will achieve a very good score in the local elections," said Eugen Tomac. "Enough of choosing between two evils. I don’t think we should let Romanians choose between two evils. [...] Today, we are building the good solution,” added Ludovic Orban.

In the most recent INSCOP poll for parliamentary elections, PSD would obtain 30% of the votes in an election. PNL and AUR would be in the second and third places, with a difference of 0.6% between them, while USR would gather 12%, a decrease from previous polls. PMP would obtain 1.3%, and Forța Dreptei 0.6%. 

The current mayor of the Romanian capital, Nicușor Dan, who won during the last election after being backed by PNL and USR, will be supported for a new mandate as general mayor by the United Right Alliance. The announcement was made by USR president Cătălin Drulă, who noted that Nicușor Dan will not be conditioned to join any of the three parties. PNL, on the other hand, asked Dan, currently an independent, to join the party to obtain its support.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm