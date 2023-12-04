Politics

Poll indicates more majority alliances possible after 2024 elections in Romania

04 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A poll conducted by AtlasIntel shows that there is more than one combination of relatively compatible parties that might form parliamentary majorities in Romania after next year’s elections. 

The Social Democrats (PSD) would win general elections with 18.3% of the voters already having an option (11.4% of those polled were still undecided), but they need to keep the Liberals (PNL, 11%) as partners since the radical parties AUR and SOS Romania taken together might control the largest number of seats in Parliament (19.5% of the voters with an option.

The same poll, quoted by Digi24, shows the reformist party USR (15.1%) as the second-largest party, well above the Liberals – a party that was surpassed by the radical party AUR and dropped to fourth place.

The Popular Movement Party (PMP, 7%) marked an unusually high score, making it a potential partner of a centre-right coalition organised by USR (as a senior partner, this time) and the Liberals. At this moment, such a construction seems improbable, but the steep decline of the Liberals may result in the quick replacement of the decorative leadership appointed by president Klaus Iohannis with virtually no support from the regional organisations.

The outcome of the presidential elections is also important, keeping in mind the contribution of president Iohannis to the unexpected PNL-PSD construct.

The baseline scenario remains, however, the continuity of the PSD-PNL majority – with a reduced representation of the Liberals that would have to accept a Social Democrat prime minister for the whole four-year term and further erosion of its electoral basis. 

Another fact revealed by the AtlasIntel poll is the rising support gained by the radical parties AUR (13.7%) and SOS Romania (5.8%). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carolrobert/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Poll indicates more majority alliances possible after 2024 elections in Romania

04 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A poll conducted by AtlasIntel shows that there is more than one combination of relatively compatible parties that might form parliamentary majorities in Romania after next year’s elections. 

The Social Democrats (PSD) would win general elections with 18.3% of the voters already having an option (11.4% of those polled were still undecided), but they need to keep the Liberals (PNL, 11%) as partners since the radical parties AUR and SOS Romania taken together might control the largest number of seats in Parliament (19.5% of the voters with an option.

The same poll, quoted by Digi24, shows the reformist party USR (15.1%) as the second-largest party, well above the Liberals – a party that was surpassed by the radical party AUR and dropped to fourth place.

The Popular Movement Party (PMP, 7%) marked an unusually high score, making it a potential partner of a centre-right coalition organised by USR (as a senior partner, this time) and the Liberals. At this moment, such a construction seems improbable, but the steep decline of the Liberals may result in the quick replacement of the decorative leadership appointed by president Klaus Iohannis with virtually no support from the regional organisations.

The outcome of the presidential elections is also important, keeping in mind the contribution of president Iohannis to the unexpected PNL-PSD construct.

The baseline scenario remains, however, the continuity of the PSD-PNL majority – with a reduced representation of the Liberals that would have to accept a Social Democrat prime minister for the whole four-year term and further erosion of its electoral basis. 

Another fact revealed by the AtlasIntel poll is the rising support gained by the radical parties AUR (13.7%) and SOS Romania (5.8%). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carolrobert/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years