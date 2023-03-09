Romanian car rental operator Autonom has recently received the first batch of Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y electric cars that it will add to its fleet of rental cars in the country.

The delivery is part of the first order consisting of 200 units, Autonom owner and CEO Marius Stefan wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“We’ve been following the evolution of Tesla since its launch. Many times, we talked to the team about wanting to offer their cars for rental and operational leasing as well. Today, we received the first Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars from an initial order of 200 units. I hope you will soon see them in all Autonom agencies,” Stefan said.

He says the order of Teslas is part of the group’s ambitious sustainability goals and that it was possible due to “friendly financing from the European Investment Bank” as well as the recent reduction in the global prices of Tesla cars.

“The transition to electric cars is already here and will accelerate strongly in the coming years. As the Americans say: We put our money where our mouth is,” the Autonom owner added.

Autonom is one of the top operators in the car rental and operational leasing market in Romania, with a fleet of over 12,000 new cars in 2022. The company recorded operating revenues of RON 646 million (RON 131 mln) in 2022, up by 63% compared with 2021. The growth was also supported by the takeover of Tiriac Operating Lease, which was finalized in April 2022. Autonom also increased its net profit by 170% in 2022 to RON 61.5 mln (EUR 12.5 mln), according to the preliminary financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where the company’s bonds are trading.

