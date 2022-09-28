Car rental firm Autonom gets EUR 15 mln loan from EIB to buy green vehicles

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Autonom Services, a car rental firm set up and owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Marius and Dan Ştefan, obtained EUR 15 mln financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the expansion of the fleet of electric and hybrid cars.

"This initiative will allow the largest provider of mobility services in Romania to purchase 895 electric and hybrid vehicles", according to a report from the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where Autonom's bonds (EUR 48 mln issued last year) are traded.

In the first six months of 2022, Autonom Services reported RON 239 mln (EUR 48 mln) in revenues, up 35% YoY, and RON 17.8 mln (EUR 3.5 mln) net profit, up 42% YoY, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company's total assets increased by 38% YoY to RON 1.26 bln (EUR 250 mln).

(Photo source: Facebook/Autonom)