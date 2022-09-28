Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Car rental firm Autonom gets EUR 15 mln loan from EIB to buy green vehicles

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Autonom Services, a car rental firm set up and owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Marius and Dan Ştefan, obtained EUR 15 mln financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the expansion of the fleet of electric and hybrid cars.

"This initiative will allow the largest provider of mobility services in Romania to purchase 895 electric and hybrid vehicles", according to a report from the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where Autonom's bonds (EUR 48 mln issued last year) are traded.

In the first six months of 2022, Autonom Services reported RON 239 mln (EUR 48 mln) in revenues, up 35% YoY, and RON 17.8 mln (EUR 3.5 mln) net profit, up 42% YoY, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company's total assets increased by 38% YoY to RON 1.26 bln (EUR 250 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Autonom)

Read next
Normal
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Car rental firm Autonom gets EUR 15 mln loan from EIB to buy green vehicles

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Autonom Services, a car rental firm set up and owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Marius and Dan Ştefan, obtained EUR 15 mln financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the expansion of the fleet of electric and hybrid cars.

"This initiative will allow the largest provider of mobility services in Romania to purchase 895 electric and hybrid vehicles", according to a report from the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where Autonom's bonds (EUR 48 mln issued last year) are traded.

In the first six months of 2022, Autonom Services reported RON 239 mln (EUR 48 mln) in revenues, up 35% YoY, and RON 17.8 mln (EUR 3.5 mln) net profit, up 42% YoY, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company's total assets increased by 38% YoY to RON 1.26 bln (EUR 250 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Autonom)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca