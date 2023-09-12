Business

Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești continues adding new stores

12 September 2023

Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești continues to expand and is adding new bookstores in Cluj-Napoca, Arad, Craiova, and Vaslui, as well as expanding existing units.

The bookstore chain, controlled by Nicoleta Dumitru and Şerban Radu, already opened new bookstores in the first part of the year in Târgu-Mureș, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, and Zalău.

"In Cluj-Napoca, we will open a bookstore in the center of the Pharmacy Museum (Hintz House). We also plan to open a bookstore in Vaslui. We plan to expand the bookstore in the mall in Timișoara (Iulius Mall), and the one in ParkLake in Bucharest," Şerban Radu, one of the two shareholders of the bookstore chain, told Ziarul Financiar

Two new bookstores will also be opened in Arad and Craiova by the end of the year, as well as the first bookstore in Vaslui. Cărturești will also open its third bookstore in Chișinău by the end of the year. In Timișoara, the company will reopen a street bookstore, Cărturești Mercy. 

Cărturești’s management highlights the fact that book consumption and the editorial offer in Romania have both increased. 

The bookstore chain has been accelerating its expansion since 2019 by opening multiple bookstores throughout Romania, entering malls in Sibiu, Brăila, and Buzău, all owned by the investment fund NEPI-Rockcastle, the largest mall owner. 

Cărturești, which was started in 2000 by local entrepreneurs Nicoleta Dumitru and Şerban Radu, reported revenues of EUR 55 million last year. The company also estimates a growth of 10-20% for this year. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carturesti on Facebook)

