Romanian programmer launches new app for book lovers

A new Romanian app allows book lovers to exchange, donate or sell their books and discover new reads. Named Tanna, the auction-based application was developed by Pașca Ovidiu-Ionuț, a young programmer from Cluj-Napoca.

The app users can create auctions for books that are visible to the entire Tanna community. The other users can bid for the books they want, with the winner selected by the person who started the auction. The two users will then have seven days to work out the details of the book transfer directly in the app's chat.

In addition, the app offers a multitude of activities to users, such as trivia and contests.

The idea to develop such an app started from Pașca Ionuț's personal need for a place where he could exchange books with others. Thus, driven by passion and using his programming skills, he decided to create such a space through an app.

"Being an entrepreneur was not a dream of mine, to create and leave behind something useful, but it became a necessity," Pașca Ionuț said.

Tanna can be downloaded for free from Google Play or App Store and has attracted more than 400 users in just a few weeks.

(Photo source: Megaflopp/Dreamstime.com)