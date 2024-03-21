Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szőcs was ninth in the most recent ranking of the best female table tennis players worldwide, a hierarchy compiled by the International Table Tennis Federation.

Bernadette, who has a total of 1565 points, is the best non-Asian player, being surpassed by 5 Chinese players, two Japanese players, and one from South Korean, according to RFI Romania, in a sport dominated by Asian athletes.

The world leader is the Chinese player Sun Yingsha, with 7150 points, followed by four other compatriots of hers.

Romanian players Elizabeta Samara (37th), Adina Diaconu (45th), and Andreea Dragoman (53rd) are also featured in the top 100 female players in the world.

Bernadette Szocs won the bronze medal in women’s singles at the 2024 Europe Top 16 Cup, beating Portugal’s Jieni Shao and Poland’s Natalia Bajor before losing to France’s Jia Nan Yuan. Szocs was the European Top 16 champion in 2018 and also has one silver and two bronze medals.

(Photo source: Bernadette Szocs on Facebook)