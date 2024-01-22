Europe Top 16: Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs wins bronze medal
Romania’s table tennis player Bernadette Szocs won the bronze medal in women’s singles at the 2024 Europe Top 16 Cup.
After the 4-1 win against Jieni Shao (Portugal) and 4-3 against Natalia Bajor (Poland), Bernadette Szocs lost the penultimate stage against Jia Nan Yuan of France 3-4, the Romanian Table Tennis Federation announced. According to the European Table Tennis Union, the No. 4 seed Yuan was 1-3 in reverse before she rallied to win the game.
Bernadette Szocs was the European Top 16 champion in 2018 and also has one silver and two bronze medals.
irina.marica@romania-insider.com
(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa)