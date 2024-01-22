Sports

Europe Top 16: Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs wins bronze medal

22 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s table tennis player Bernadette Szocs won the bronze medal in women’s singles at the 2024 Europe Top 16 Cup. 

After the 4-1 win against Jieni Shao (Portugal) and 4-3 against Natalia Bajor (Poland), Bernadette Szocs lost the penultimate stage against Jia Nan Yuan of France 3-4, the Romanian Table Tennis Federation announced. According to the European Table Tennis Union, the No. 4 seed Yuan was 1-3 in reverse before she rallied to win the game.

Bernadette Szocs was the European Top 16 champion in 2018 and also has one silver and two bronze medals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Europe Top 16: Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs wins bronze medal

22 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s table tennis player Bernadette Szocs won the bronze medal in women’s singles at the 2024 Europe Top 16 Cup. 

After the 4-1 win against Jieni Shao (Portugal) and 4-3 against Natalia Bajor (Poland), Bernadette Szocs lost the penultimate stage against Jia Nan Yuan of France 3-4, the Romanian Table Tennis Federation announced. According to the European Table Tennis Union, the No. 4 seed Yuan was 1-3 in reverse before she rallied to win the game.

Bernadette Szocs was the European Top 16 champion in 2018 and also has one silver and two bronze medals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023