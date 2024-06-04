Romanian audiobook platform Voxa launches collection of audio stories for children

Voxa, an audiobook platform in Romania, recently launched a rich and diverse collection of stories for young children in audio format. According to the company, the initiative meets the diverse needs of kids aged 0 to 9, as well as those in middle and high school.

With a vast selection of over 3,500 titles in Romanian and English, the platform offers a universe of fairy tales and stories from both Romanian heritage - such as "The Goat with Three Kids" and "Puss in Boots" - and universal literature.

Users can explore a range of content, including educational stories about geography and history, as well as radio plays and beloved shows like "Good Night, Children!". Additionally, the app will feature important collections, such as the "Țup" series, "Disney Classic," "Sweet Cherry," and "Storytime," as well as the international bestseller "The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep."

With the Voxa Classics Kids Collection, the company seeks to be a partner for parents and educators in the education of children. The collection includes 23 classic titles such as "The Prince and the Pauper," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," "The Jungle Book," "Alice in Wonderland," and "Pinocchio." Narrators include Maria Radu, Daniela Nane, Cristina Stănciulescu, Monica Davidescu, and Ilinca Hărnuț.

"We are also proud of our partnership with Romanian author Alex Donovici, whose phenomenal 'Țup' series is now fully available on Voxa. The first two volumes of this series, which have captured the hearts of over 100,000 readers in Romania and have been translated and published in over 10 countries, are already available on our platform. And for a peaceful and restful sleep, we offer for the first time the international bestseller 'The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep,' which promises to transform bedtime struggles into a ritual of love and tenderness. This story, tested by children and approved by parents, uses an innovative technique to bring a calm end to any hectic day," said Alexandra Dram, Head of Content, Voxa.

The famous verses written by Tudor Arghezi for his daughter, Mitzura, can now be heard by the general public in Mitzura Arghezi's reading. On the occasion of Children's Month, Voxa releases the poem in audio format on all channels, accompanied by an emotional video that highlights the bond between a father and his daughter. The video can be watched here.

The initiative comes in the context of a steady increase in the popularity of audio content for children, reflected in consumer preferences in Romania. The children's segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the audiobook category, with an annual growth rate of approximately 28.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Over 380,000 hours of children's content have been accumulated on the Voxa platform, and the children's book category ranks third in user interaction with audiobooks.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Voxa)