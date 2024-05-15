Romanian audiobook and e-book platform Voxa expands abroad, plans EUR 2 mln investments in Italy

Voxa, the leader among audiobook and e-book streaming applications in Romania, has embarked on an international journey by extending its operations in Italy. Starting on May 15, the service will be available to Italian listeners with a library of over 100,000 titles in Italian and English.

By the end of the year, Voxa plans to invest over EUR 2 million in developing its operations in Italy. The company has already opened a local office in Milan and put together a team to manage the implementation of the launch and development strategy in this region.

Romania will serve as the company’s regional hub, with coordination and technology development being managed from offices in Bucharest, Voxa said.

“This once again demonstrates that local resources and talent can bring us to the same level as major players globally. We believe that Voxa’s technology will be appreciated and successfully adopted in a country like Italy,” said Dan Vidrașcu, CEO of Voxa.

In Voxa’s expansion strategy, Italy has emerged as a major book market, with a total value of approximately EUR 1.8 billion but a digital penetration of only 6%, presenting a significant growth opportunity, company representatives explained. In this context, a new player like Voxa, contributing to expanding the audiobook catalog available in the market, can help increase the figure to 10% of the total book market by 2026.

Voxa plans to open local studios in the first three months to record exclusive content and provide audio production services to publishers.

Through Voxa, users in Italy will have access to a vast library of audiobooks spanning a wide range of literary genres, from fiction to nonfiction, classic books to the latest bestsellers. In this regard, the company has already partnered with major publishing groups, including Arnoldo Mondadori Editore.

In line with the offering structure in Romania, Voxa will have two options for unlimited subscriptions: monthly and annually.

Voxa is the leader in audiobook and e-book streaming applications in Romania, with over 300,000 active users in 2023, just two years after its launch. Currently, the Voxa platform comprises over 70,000 titles (audiobooks and e-books in Romanian and English), as well as “the largest collection of audiobooks in Romanian worldwide.”

The Voxa app can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.

