Sports

Romanian Andreea Grecu wins silver at European Bobsleigh Championships

05 February 2024

For the second consecutive time, Andreea Grecu won the silver medal at the European Bobsleigh Championships in Sigulda 2024, in the monobob event, according to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, or COSR. 

Grecu, coached by Paul Neagu, had an excellent performance on the track in Latvia. Leading after the first run, with an explosive start (5.61 sec), she reached a maximum speed of 112.32 km/h and crossed the finish line after 53.46 seconds. 

In the second run, she had the same start and ended with 54.27 seconds (the third-best time of the run), ranking second overall.

The gold medal went to Lisa Buckwitz (Germany). The bronze was won by the famous Laura Nolte (Germany), Olympic champion in two-woman bobsleigh at Beijing 2022.

The race also counted for the World Cup, with Andreea Grecu winning the same medal, silver. Alongside her and the two Germans, American Elana Meyers Taylor, Olympic silver medalist in monobob, who finished tied with Laura Nolte in 3rd place, also stepped onto the podium. 

In the world ranking of monobob pilots, Andreea Grecu is in 5th place, with 1114 points, after 6 races in which she finished in the positions 3, 6, 7, 7, 4, and 2.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman on Facebook)

