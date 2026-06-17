Romanian-American University Launches the School of Architecture with an Integrated Bachelor's and Master's Program in English and a Dual Romanian-American Degree

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Romanian-American University announces the launch of its School of Architecture, a new academic initiative that brings to Romania an international educational model built around a six-year integrated Bachelor's and Master's degree program, taught in English and developed in partnership with NewSchool of Architecture & Design in San Diego, California, USA.

The new School of Architecture will welcome its first cohort of students beginning with the Fall 2026 admissions session and will offer a comprehensive educational pathway designed to address the rapid transformations shaping the architecture profession and the evolving demands of the global marketplace.



One of the program’s defining features is the opportunity to earn a dual degree awarded by both Romanian-American University and NewSchool of Architecture & Design, providing graduates with internationally recognized academic credentials and expanded professional opportunities worldwide.

“The launch of the School of Architecture marks another important step in Romanian-American University’s strategy to develop internationally relevant academic programs aligned with societal developments and the professions of the future. Through our strategic partnership with NewSchool of Architecture & Design in San Diego, we are offering students a program that is unique in Romania, taught in English, leading to a dual degree, and distinguished by a strong international dimension. Our goal is to educate architects who can design and innovate in a global context, leveraging emerging technologies and sustainable approaches that address the contemporary challenges of the built environment,” said Costel Negricea, Ph.D., Habil., Rector of Romanian-American University.

“Greetings from NewSchool of Architecture & Design in San Diego. We are honored to celebrate the launch of this exciting collaboration with Romanian-American University and the beginning of a shared vision for international education. By connecting students, faculty, and ideas across Bucharest and San Diego, we are creating new opportunities for academic excellence, cultural exchange, and professional growth. We look forward to building a partnership that prepares future leaders to shape a more innovative, sustainable, and globally connected world,” said Prof. Daniela Deutsch, Chief Academic Officer and Dean, School of Architecture, NewSchool of Architecture & Design, San Diego, California, USA.

The curriculum is designed around the trends shaping the future of the profession, including the use of artificial intelligence in design, the development of smart spaces, sustainability, climate-responsive design, and the integration of emerging technologies into the architectural design process.

“The School of Architecture at Romanian-American University aims to educate a new generation of architects capable of combining creativity with technology and responsibility toward the built environment. The program has been designed to provide students with an international, interdisciplinary, and future-oriented educational experience, at a time when architecture must respond to increasingly complex social, technological, and environmental challenges,” said Cristina Mândrescu, Ph.D. Arch., Director of Architecture Programs, Romanian-American University.

Through this initiative, Romanian-American University continues to strengthen its position as an internationally oriented higher education institution committed to developing innovative academic programs and preparing graduates for a dynamic global labor market.



For admission to the School of Architecture, Romanian-American University will also offer tuition-free places awarded based on academic merit, as part of its institutional commitment to excellence and access to education.



Admissions to the School of Architecture will be organized following the publication of the Government Decision authorizing the program. More information is available at www.rau.ro.



*This is a press release.