Energy

Romanian firms in agri and food processing apply for EUR 262 mln grants for green energy capacities

19 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian firms in the sectors of agriculture and food processing filed projects with a total value of EUR 262 million and an installed capacity of 488MW for financing under a grant scheme aimed at helping them develop green energy generation capacities. 

The scheme was launched on November 21 and prolonged until the end of January. 

The budget of the scheme, financed under the Modernisation Fund (money collected from the sale of CO2 certificates allocated to Romania), is EUR 150 million for this first session, Agerpres reported. 

The projects will be accepted based on a grading system.

The budget is divided according to the size (installed capacity) of the projects. Thus, EUR 100 million was made available for installed capacities of less than 1MW, of which EUR 90 million for solar projects and the rest for wind projects. For installed capacities greater than 1 MW, the total allocation is EUR 50 million, of which EUR 40 million for solar projects and the rest for wind projects.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wang Song/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian firms in agri and food processing apply for EUR 262 mln grants for green energy capacities

19 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian firms in the sectors of agriculture and food processing filed projects with a total value of EUR 262 million and an installed capacity of 488MW for financing under a grant scheme aimed at helping them develop green energy generation capacities. 

The scheme was launched on November 21 and prolonged until the end of January. 

The budget of the scheme, financed under the Modernisation Fund (money collected from the sale of CO2 certificates allocated to Romania), is EUR 150 million for this first session, Agerpres reported. 

The projects will be accepted based on a grading system.

The budget is divided according to the size (installed capacity) of the projects. Thus, EUR 100 million was made available for installed capacities of less than 1MW, of which EUR 90 million for solar projects and the rest for wind projects. For installed capacities greater than 1 MW, the total allocation is EUR 50 million, of which EUR 40 million for solar projects and the rest for wind projects.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wang Song/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year