Romanian firms in agri and food processing apply for EUR 262 mln grants for green energy capacities

Romanian firms in the sectors of agriculture and food processing filed projects with a total value of EUR 262 million and an installed capacity of 488MW for financing under a grant scheme aimed at helping them develop green energy generation capacities.

The scheme was launched on November 21 and prolonged until the end of January.

The budget of the scheme, financed under the Modernisation Fund (money collected from the sale of CO2 certificates allocated to Romania), is EUR 150 million for this first session, Agerpres reported.

The projects will be accepted based on a grading system.

The budget is divided according to the size (installed capacity) of the projects. Thus, EUR 100 million was made available for installed capacities of less than 1MW, of which EUR 90 million for solar projects and the rest for wind projects. For installed capacities greater than 1 MW, the total allocation is EUR 50 million, of which EUR 40 million for solar projects and the rest for wind projects.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wang Song/Dreamstime.com)