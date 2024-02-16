Romanian pipemaker Artrom invests EUR 6 mln to improve energy efficiency

Artrom Steel Tubes, one of Europe's leading pipe manufacturers with operations in Reșița and Slatina in Romania, announced investments of more than EUR 6 million in 2024 to optimize measures to reduce fuel consumption and, consequently, carbon emissions.

“Over the next two years, the metallurgical industry will have to make huge financial efforts to start major technology change projects, despite all the challenges it faces. The European institutions are calling for a shift to zero-emission green steel, replacing coal with natural gas and methane gas with hydrogen from green technologies, as well as the re-engineering of steel flows from iron ore and coal. The European Union has allowed member countries to grant state aid for the modernisation of their companies, but in the absence of this, we have resorted to financial efforts to ensure the acceleration of the decarbonisation processes of our plants," said Adrian Popescu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Artrom Steel Tubes.

The company has started the process of upgrading the block heating furnace for forming pipes for rolling with the support of the Italian company SMS Spa, part of the SMS Group and Vesuvius Europe GmbH, both with significant experience in the industrial field.

The furnace upgrade allows for a reduction in natural gas consumption, which directly influences the reduction of the pipe plant's carbon footprint. The process also supports the possibility of using hydrogen, which will contribute to climate neutrality. The refurbishment will be completed later this year.

Another of the company's initiatives is aimed at streamlining and decarbonizing the production of its own steel used to manufacture pipes, as well as significantly reducing production costs related to the manufacturing flow at the Reșița and Slatina plants. Even though the technology currently used by Artrom in this respect allows the recycling of ferrous waste to obtain steel with a low carbon footprint, reducing the environmental impact of this process is considered a priority in the company's development strategy.

The project is in line with the terms of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (EU-2001), Goals 1 and 2, on reducing carbon emissions by 25%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)