Defense

Romania widens area of flight restrictions along the border with Ukraine

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian ministries of defence and transport imposed broader flight restrictions in the north of Dobrogea region, on a 20 to 30km - wideband along the border with Ukraine, where the flight of civil aircraft is prohibited. The flight restrictions are enforced "up to a height of 4,000 m," according to the Ministry of National Defence - MApN statement.

Piloted or unmanned aircraft are not allowed to fly in these restricted areas, with the exception of state aircraft (including SMURD and aircraft in emergency situations), stated MApN.

Flight restrictions in the airspace on a corridor along the entire border with Ukraine have been imposed since May 2022, after the start of the war of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine – but only with a width of 8 km inside the national airspace, and up to the height of 1,000 m.

"Amid the intensification of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian ports on the Danube, measures were necessary to extend the restrictions to ensure a more effective capacity to monitor and control the use of airspace," the MApN statement reads.

The ministry says that the flight of civil aircraft in the aerodrome control area of ​​Tulcea airport is not affected.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Palabra/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania widens area of flight restrictions along the border with Ukraine

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian ministries of defence and transport imposed broader flight restrictions in the north of Dobrogea region, on a 20 to 30km - wideband along the border with Ukraine, where the flight of civil aircraft is prohibited. The flight restrictions are enforced "up to a height of 4,000 m," according to the Ministry of National Defence - MApN statement.

Piloted or unmanned aircraft are not allowed to fly in these restricted areas, with the exception of state aircraft (including SMURD and aircraft in emergency situations), stated MApN.

Flight restrictions in the airspace on a corridor along the entire border with Ukraine have been imposed since May 2022, after the start of the war of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine – but only with a width of 8 km inside the national airspace, and up to the height of 1,000 m.

"Amid the intensification of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian ports on the Danube, measures were necessary to extend the restrictions to ensure a more effective capacity to monitor and control the use of airspace," the MApN statement reads.

The ministry says that the flight of civil aircraft in the aerodrome control area of ​​Tulcea airport is not affected.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Palabra/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover