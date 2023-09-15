Romania widens area of flight restrictions along the border with Ukraine

The Romanian ministries of defence and transport imposed broader flight restrictions in the north of Dobrogea region, on a 20 to 30km - wideband along the border with Ukraine, where the flight of civil aircraft is prohibited. The flight restrictions are enforced "up to a height of 4,000 m," according to the Ministry of National Defence - MApN statement.

Piloted or unmanned aircraft are not allowed to fly in these restricted areas, with the exception of state aircraft (including SMURD and aircraft in emergency situations), stated MApN.

Flight restrictions in the airspace on a corridor along the entire border with Ukraine have been imposed since May 2022, after the start of the war of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine – but only with a width of 8 km inside the national airspace, and up to the height of 1,000 m.

"Amid the intensification of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian ports on the Danube, measures were necessary to extend the restrictions to ensure a more effective capacity to monitor and control the use of airspace," the MApN statement reads.

The ministry says that the flight of civil aircraft in the aerodrome control area of ​​Tulcea airport is not affected.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Palabra/Dreamstime.com)