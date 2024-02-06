Defense

Romania envisages voluntary military service scheme to boost reserve force

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of defence Angel Tilvar confirmed on February 5 that the mandatory military service option is excluded, but a scheme to boost the military reserve force through voluntary and paid three-month military service is envisaged, News.ro reported. 

The debate about compulsory military service was prompted by the head of the Army, Gheorghita Vlad, who spoke in an interview for Europa Libera, in general terms, about the need to better prepare the population for war.

The topic is high on the public agenda in other European states amid the background of prolonged war in Ukraine and increased threats from the Russian Federation. However, the head of the Army and minister Tilvar excluded the option of compulsory service – which was reportedly backed by the leader of the radical party AUR, George Simion, according to Capital.ro.

“Compulsory military service is excluded (...) there is no discussion at this point in this regard," minister Tilvar told Euronews Romania on February 5.

The defence minister also explained that the Romanian Army has decreased from 320,000 to approximately 80,000 people and the average age of the reserve force increased significantly. The voluntary, paid military service scheme will be open for people aged 18-35.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania envisages voluntary military service scheme to boost reserve force

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of defence Angel Tilvar confirmed on February 5 that the mandatory military service option is excluded, but a scheme to boost the military reserve force through voluntary and paid three-month military service is envisaged, News.ro reported. 

The debate about compulsory military service was prompted by the head of the Army, Gheorghita Vlad, who spoke in an interview for Europa Libera, in general terms, about the need to better prepare the population for war.

The topic is high on the public agenda in other European states amid the background of prolonged war in Ukraine and increased threats from the Russian Federation. However, the head of the Army and minister Tilvar excluded the option of compulsory service – which was reportedly backed by the leader of the radical party AUR, George Simion, according to Capital.ro.

“Compulsory military service is excluded (...) there is no discussion at this point in this regard," minister Tilvar told Euronews Romania on February 5.

The defence minister also explained that the Romanian Army has decreased from 320,000 to approximately 80,000 people and the average age of the reserve force increased significantly. The voluntary, paid military service scheme will be open for people aged 18-35.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years