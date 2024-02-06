Romania envisages voluntary military service scheme to boost reserve force

Romania's minister of defence Angel Tilvar confirmed on February 5 that the mandatory military service option is excluded, but a scheme to boost the military reserve force through voluntary and paid three-month military service is envisaged, News.ro reported.

The debate about compulsory military service was prompted by the head of the Army, Gheorghita Vlad, who spoke in an interview for Europa Libera, in general terms, about the need to better prepare the population for war.

The topic is high on the public agenda in other European states amid the background of prolonged war in Ukraine and increased threats from the Russian Federation. However, the head of the Army and minister Tilvar excluded the option of compulsory service – which was reportedly backed by the leader of the radical party AUR, George Simion, according to Capital.ro.

“Compulsory military service is excluded (...) there is no discussion at this point in this regard," minister Tilvar told Euronews Romania on February 5.

The defence minister also explained that the Romanian Army has decreased from 320,000 to approximately 80,000 people and the average age of the reserve force increased significantly. The voluntary, paid military service scheme will be open for people aged 18-35.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)