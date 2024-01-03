Defense

Romania set to increase the number of allied military personnel stationed in the country

03 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s defense minister, Angel Tîlvăr, recently announced a scheduled increase of foreign military personnel stationed in the country.

The increase is set to take place following discussions with officials from Slovenia, Italy, and Spain. 

“In addition to the American soldiers we have at Mihail Kogălniceanu [base], we have soldiers from France in Cincu, we have 1,700 together with soldiers from Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands, but we also have soldiers in the south of the country. From the discussions I have had with partners, with my counterparts, I expect that by the middle of the year [...] we will have a military presence from Slovenia; from the discussions I had with the Minister of Defense from Italy I hope we will have 200 Italian soldiers, because we have had Italian soldiers who provided air police service impeccably and we want their presence here. At the same time, Spain will also contribute with soldiers on our territory,” said Angel Tîlvăr, cited by News.ro.

At the same time, Romania also increased its military presence in areas such as Kosovo, with 134 more soldiers sent there, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, where over 400 Romanian soldiers are stationed. Starting next year, Romania will take over the leadership of the mission in Bosnia Herzegovina.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania set to increase the number of allied military personnel stationed in the country

03 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s defense minister, Angel Tîlvăr, recently announced a scheduled increase of foreign military personnel stationed in the country.

The increase is set to take place following discussions with officials from Slovenia, Italy, and Spain. 

“In addition to the American soldiers we have at Mihail Kogălniceanu [base], we have soldiers from France in Cincu, we have 1,700 together with soldiers from Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands, but we also have soldiers in the south of the country. From the discussions I have had with partners, with my counterparts, I expect that by the middle of the year [...] we will have a military presence from Slovenia; from the discussions I had with the Minister of Defense from Italy I hope we will have 200 Italian soldiers, because we have had Italian soldiers who provided air police service impeccably and we want their presence here. At the same time, Spain will also contribute with soldiers on our territory,” said Angel Tîlvăr, cited by News.ro.

At the same time, Romania also increased its military presence in areas such as Kosovo, with 134 more soldiers sent there, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, where over 400 Romanian soldiers are stationed. Starting next year, Romania will take over the leadership of the mission in Bosnia Herzegovina.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel