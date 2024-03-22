Romania’s Untold festival reveals more names for 2024 edition

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Alok, Timmy Trumpet, Lost Frequencies, and Purple Disco Machine joined the lineup of the 2024 edition of Untold, one of the world’s largest music festivals, the organizers announced. They will perform on the festival’s main stage.

Moreover, Carl Cox, Solomun, and FISHER will entertain the crowd at the Galaxy stage.

The organizers previously announced that Sam Smith, the winner of five Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award, will perform for the first time in Romania this year at Untold. In addition, electronic music fans will also have the chance to see the supergroup Swedish House Mafia perform in the Transylvanian city next summer.

Untold 2024 takes place in Cluj-Napoca from August 8 to 11. Passes can be purchased online on the event’s website, and the organizers said their price will increase as of March 25. Thus, a 4-day general access pass will cost EUR 159 plus taxes.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)