Romania to focus support scheme for Ukrainian refugees on those seeking integration

Romania's scheme for the support of refugees from Ukraine will be amended in the sense that Ukrainians who will find a job and enrol their children in schools in Romania will benefit monthly, by the end of the year, of RON 2,000 (EUR 400) per family, subsidies that will be paid directly to refugees – as opposed to the homeowners who accommodate them until now.

The scheme was changed into a " medium and long-term integration mechanism", explained Madalina Turza, coordinator of the humanitarian assistance, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Until now, under the "50/20" scheme, which has been running since March 2022, Ukrainian refugees benefit from RON 20 (EUR 4) for food and RON 50 (EUR 10) per day for accommodation, out of which the accommodation money goes directly to the owners of the houses where the refugees are hosted.

Vulnerable persons/elderly over 65 and students enrolled in Romanian universities will continue to benefit from the old provisions of the 50/20 scheme. Refugees from Ukraine will continue to benefit from free medical, as well as social and educational services in Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)