Romania and Ukraine seal cooperation agreements on grain transport, defence industry

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, signed on Wednesday, October 18, at the end of the joint government meeting held in Kyiv, a memorandum on "ensuring the safe transit of Ukrainian products and a strategy on the development of Ukraine - Romania border crossing points and the related road infrastructure."

Also, an agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Romania regarding the construction of the border road bridge over the Tisa River, on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, between the localities of Bila Tserkva and Sighetu Marmaţiei.

On the list of documents signed at the end of the joint meeting of the two executives, there is also an Implementation Protocol between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Romania of the Agreement between Ukraine and the European Community regarding the readmission of persons, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of Romania and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine on defence industry cooperation.

At the same time, a Memorandum of Understanding in the pharmaceutical field was signed, as well as a Declaration of Intent between the Romanian and Ukrainian ministries of health.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)