Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/14/2022 - 09:08
Politics

Romania reduces Embassy staff in Kyiv and recommends its nationals not to travel to Ukraine

14 February 2022
Romania's Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday, February 12, that it had raised the alert level for Ukraine and withdrew non-essential diplomatic personnel "in the context of the latest security developments in the vicinity of Ukraine and the Black Sea region," Digi24 reported.

Romanian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to this country, as "there are risk factors", and those already in Ukraine are asked to consider whether it is absolutely necessary to stay.

It is the second-highest alert level, after the maximum when citizens are advised to leave a particular country immediately.

According to the current alert level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "strongly recommends" Romanian citizens avoid travelling to Ukraine and pay special attention. The ministry recommends to the Romanian citizens on the territory of Ukraine to re-evaluate the need to remain on the territory of this state.

The European Union has also advised non-essential staff of its Kyiv office to leave Ukraine and work in telework, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro. Other states have already evacuated non-essential staff and their families.

"We are not evacuating. For the time being, non-essential staff have the option of teleworking abroad," Peter Stano, the spokesman of the head of the European diplomacy Josep Borrell, explained on Friday.

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

09 February 2022
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

09 February 2022
