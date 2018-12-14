Romania’s Government gives two more days off to public sector employees

Romanians working in the budgetary sector will be given two extra days off at this end of the year, on December 24 and December 31, the Government decided. But they will be called in office to compensate this.

Each of the two days will contribute to the five-day “mini-holidays”, as they are placed between weekends and the national holidays of Christmas (December 25, 26) and New Year’s Eve (January 1, 2). Thus, the Romanians working in the public sector could have, with weekends, a five-day holiday for Christmas and another similar one for New Year’s Eve.

According to the law, for employees whose activity can not be interrupted due to the nature of the production process or the specific nature of the activity, such as sanitary units or catering establishments, the employer is compelled to compensate with free days within the next 30 days.

(photo source: Gov.ro)