Sports

Romania’s tetraplegic rally driver Ciprian Lupu ready to start 2024 season

18 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s tetraplegic professional rally driver, Ciprian Lupu, is ready to start the 2024 competition season. His first race will be at the local Harghitei Rally scheduled for April 26-27, but international events will follow.

Ciprian Lupu is the first person with disabilities in the world to win the title of National Champion in a motoring competition, and for this performance, he was included in the Guinness World Records, according to the press release.

In 2024, Ciprian Lupu and his co-pilot, Andrei Aițculesei, will compete in the same car as last year, a Renault Clio Rally 5 with special features and adaptations. His primary sponsor this year is the Romanian group Las Vegas.

In addition to local competitions in Harghita, Argeș, Maramureș, Cluj, Sibiu, and more, the Romanian driver also plans to participate in three stages of the European Rally Championship.

Moreover, this year, Ciprian Lupu will continue to help people with disabilities. The sportsman will organize new defensive driving courses for drivers who use wheelchairs.

Ciprian Lupu, 40, became a wheelchair user after an accident at the seaside when he was only 18 years old. He entered the world of rallies in 2008 as a co-pilot for Manu Mihalache. He graduated from the Napoca Rally Academy, trained by Simone Tempestini. In 2018, he debuted in the National Coastal Speed Championship, and in 2019, in the National Rally Championship.

The first National Champion title (in the debutants category) came in the 2021 season. Thus, Lupu was the first wheelchair user with tetraplegia to win a National Rally Championship, according to FIA, quoted in the press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Read next
Normal
Sports

Romania’s tetraplegic rally driver Ciprian Lupu ready to start 2024 season

18 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s tetraplegic professional rally driver, Ciprian Lupu, is ready to start the 2024 competition season. His first race will be at the local Harghitei Rally scheduled for April 26-27, but international events will follow.

Ciprian Lupu is the first person with disabilities in the world to win the title of National Champion in a motoring competition, and for this performance, he was included in the Guinness World Records, according to the press release.

In 2024, Ciprian Lupu and his co-pilot, Andrei Aițculesei, will compete in the same car as last year, a Renault Clio Rally 5 with special features and adaptations. His primary sponsor this year is the Romanian group Las Vegas.

In addition to local competitions in Harghita, Argeș, Maramureș, Cluj, Sibiu, and more, the Romanian driver also plans to participate in three stages of the European Rally Championship.

Moreover, this year, Ciprian Lupu will continue to help people with disabilities. The sportsman will organize new defensive driving courses for drivers who use wheelchairs.

Ciprian Lupu, 40, became a wheelchair user after an accident at the seaside when he was only 18 years old. He entered the world of rallies in 2008 as a co-pilot for Manu Mihalache. He graduated from the Napoca Rally Academy, trained by Simone Tempestini. In 2018, he debuted in the National Coastal Speed Championship, and in 2019, in the National Rally Championship.

The first National Champion title (in the debutants category) came in the 2021 season. Thus, Lupu was the first wheelchair user with tetraplegia to win a National Rally Championship, according to FIA, quoted in the press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 April 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Premier Energy announces intention to launch EUR 125 mln IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
18 April 2024
Startup
Startup co-founded by Romanian targets EUR 7 mln to advance hyperloop technology for high-speed transportation
18 April 2024
Defense
Three more Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to join European Training Center
18 April 2024
Transport
Tarom, Constanta port, Bucharest airport on the investment list discussed by Romania's PM in Qatar
18 April 2024
Energy
Romania backs SMR nuke project but needs “more calibrated and integrated” vision to go ahead
18 April 2024
Macro
Romanian central bank official admits rate cut in May "still uncertain"
17 April 2024
People
Romanian Tesla whistleblower still battling the corporate giant to clear her name
17 April 2024
Defense
Romania is pivotal to defending NATO’s eastern flank, Jens Stoltenberg says