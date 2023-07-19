Romania's table tennis teams snatch gold at European Championships

Romania's men's and women's table tennis teams have won gold medals in the Under-19 category at the European Table Tennis Championships for U15 and U19 juniors in Gliwice, Poland.

In the men's final, Romania defeated the Czech Republic 3-0. The points were secured by Darius Movileanu, Eduard Ionescu, and Iulian Chiriţă.

In the women's final, Romania triumphed over Germany with a score of 3-2. Germany initially won the first two matches, but the Romanian team made a spectacular comeback to secure the gold medal thanks to Elena Zaharia, Ioana Sîngeorzan, Bianca Mei-Roşu, Evelyn Ungvari, Adela Struna.

"Our dream has come true. We came here determined to reclaim our title, and we did it. I am incredibly happy and proud of my team. Despite being two matches down, all three of us won crucial points. It was exceptional teamwork," said Zaharia, quoted by the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).

In the Under-15 category, however, Romania's men's team won the bronze medal after losing the semifinal to Portugal.

This is a significant achievement for Romania's table tennis teams, who have been steadily improving in recent years. At last year's edition in Belgrade, Romania's delegation achieved a total of 6 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals. In the Under-19 category, the tally was 4 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze, while in the Under-15 category, it was 2 gold medals.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federația Română de Tenis de Masă/Facebook)