Romania wins six medals at 2023 World Rowing Cup

Romanian athletes have won six medals, including two gold medals, at the World Cup III in rowing in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The gold medals were won by the women's double sculls team made up of Simona Radiş and Ancuţa Bodnar and the women's quadruple sculls team (Mădălina Bereş, Maria Tivodariu, Magdalena Rusu, Amalia Bereş), according to News.ro.

The silver medals were awarded to the women's double sculls team (Ioana Vrînceanu, Roxana Anghel), men's double sculls team (Marius Cozmiuc, Sergiu Bejan), and lightweight women's double sculls team (Ionela Cozmiuc, Mariana Laura Dumitru).

The men's quadruple sculls team (Mihai Chiruţă, Andrei Cornea, Ioan Prundeanu, Marian Enache) won the bronze medal.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)