Sports

Romania wins six medals at 2023 World Rowing Cup

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian athletes have won six medals, including two gold medals, at the World Cup III in rowing in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The gold medals were won by the women's double sculls team made up of Simona Radiş and Ancuţa Bodnar and the women's quadruple sculls team (Mădălina Bereş, Maria Tivodariu, Magdalena Rusu, Amalia Bereş), according to News.ro.

The silver medals were awarded to the women's double sculls team (Ioana Vrînceanu, Roxana Anghel), men's double sculls team (Marius Cozmiuc, Sergiu Bejan), and lightweight women's double sculls team (Ionela Cozmiuc, Mariana Laura Dumitru).

The men's quadruple sculls team (Mihai Chiruţă, Andrei Cornea, Ioan Prundeanu, Marian Enache) won the bronze medal.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romania wins six medals at 2023 World Rowing Cup

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian athletes have won six medals, including two gold medals, at the World Cup III in rowing in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The gold medals were won by the women's double sculls team made up of Simona Radiş and Ancuţa Bodnar and the women's quadruple sculls team (Mădălina Bereş, Maria Tivodariu, Magdalena Rusu, Amalia Bereş), according to News.ro.

The silver medals were awarded to the women's double sculls team (Ioana Vrînceanu, Roxana Anghel), men's double sculls team (Marius Cozmiuc, Sergiu Bejan), and lightweight women's double sculls team (Ionela Cozmiuc, Mariana Laura Dumitru).

The men's quadruple sculls team (Mihai Chiruţă, Andrei Cornea, Ioan Prundeanu, Marian Enache) won the bronze medal.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania