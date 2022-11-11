Romanian Govt. prepares subsidies for incoming and balneal tourism

The number of tourists arriving in Romanian accommodation structures increased by 16% in January-September this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data from the statistics office INS quoted by tourism minister Daniel Cadariu attending the Romanian Tourism Fair. The number of local tourists increased by 9% YoY and that of foreign tourists by 90% YoY.

A total number of 8.7 mln tourists were reported, out of which 7.5 mln were Romanian, and the rest of nearly 1.2 mln were foreign tourists.

Compared to the first three quarters of 2021, before the pandemic, however, the number of tourists in Romania still lags by 17% overall: by 10% when it comes to local tourists and by 45% when it comes to foreign tourists.

Minister Cadariu outlined three measures that the Government is preparing for the companies in the sector, Profit.ro reported.

Firstly, some EUR 300 mln were identified to cover part of the EUR 750 mln compensations requested by the HoReCa companies. Money earmarked to mitigate the effects of the war in Ukraine from the European Union’s budget will be used to partly finance Horeca 2 scheme.

Secondly, the Government is drafting a bill to give income tourism operators EUR 40 per foreign tourist hosted for at least four nights.

Finally, grants of up to EUR 200,000 will be extended as financing to the private operators developing projects in balneal resorts, representing a maximum of 50% of the investment value.

(Photo source: Salajean/Dreamstime.com)