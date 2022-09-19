Foreign tourists in Romania spent EUR 330 mln in H1

The total number of non-resident tourists arriving in Romanian tourist accommodation structures was 630,500 in the first half of 2022 (195,800 in H1 2021), according to data published on September 16 by the statistics office INS. Their expenses amounted to RON 1.65 bln (EUR 330 mln) or some RON 2,600 (EUR 520) per person.

The per-tourist spending had increased insignificantly compared to last year when a higher share of tourists arrived for business purposes - thus spending above average.

Out of the total foreign tourists’ spending in H1 this year, 45%-50% went to accommodation expenses, with a higher share (nearly 50%) in the case of business tourists.

Just over half of the tourists (50.3%, compared to 40.4% in the same period last year) travelled for private purposes and their expenditures accounted for 46.8% of the total. Professional and business trips represented the second reason for the stay spent by 49.7% of the non-resident tourists arriving in Romania, their expenses representing 53.2% of the total expenses.

75.7% of the total number of tourists arrived in Romania by plane. 43.8% of the tourists organized their stay through a travel agency, and 33.5% organized their stay by themselves.

