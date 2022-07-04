My Romania Story - Adam Langweiler (US): Romania is an important part of my life both personally and professionally

We're inviting our readers to share their stories and tell the world what Romania means to them. Adam Langweiler, an American with a strong personal and professional connection to Romania, has decided to join our campaign and fill in the questionnaire here . Below is his Romanian story.

Adam Langweiler, 58, is an American who has been living in Amsterdam for a big part of his life. But he also has a strong connection to Romania, the country he first discovered 15 years ago when a Romanian friend took him here for a visit. As a chiropractor, Adam also used this opportunity to see how this profession developed in Romania.

He later met his wife in Romania, and now they have family here. In addition, he is also coming to Romania to use his medical skills, as he sees patients at a clinic in Bucharest every month.

Romania "is an important part of my life both personally and professionally," Adam Langweiler told Romania-insider.com.

Adam says the Romanians are very kind, the food and the wine are delicious, and the nature is impressive. On the other hand, he finds driving in Bucharest to be a pretty scary experience, and he would like to see people smiling more.

Read more in the interview below.

What is your name, and how old are you?

Adam Langweiler, DC, 58.

What is your nationality, and where do you live now?

I am an American, but I have been living in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, for the last 23 years.

What is your connection to Romania?

My connection to Romania started about 15 years ago with a very good friend of mine who is Romanian, and she took me on to see the country and see how my profession (Chiropractic) is in Romania. I saw how beautiful the country is and how hospital the people are. I also saw the need for my profession as there is almost no one performing this type of care who is really trained.

Later I met my wife, who is from Iasi, and we have family there. I bring my daughter there every year to visit them.

About 1 1/2 years ago, I was asked to come as a visiting doctor to the Enayati Medical City in Bucharest every month to treat patients. I am there ten days a month.

Is Romania an important part of your life, and why?

It is an important part of my life both personally and professionally. Having a home and a family there for my daughter makes going to Iasi a wonderful experience. Professionally, being one of the only truly American-trained Doctors of Chiropractic in the country is very rewarding for me as I help many people who otherwise have not been helped by the other forms of health care and I feel really appreciated by my patients.

What are the things you like about Romania and why?

The people. They are very kind, and I have had many great experiences throughout the country with the people I have met. Everyone is ready to feed you! And the food is really good plus the wines. A very underappreciated wine industry that should be promoted more. Also the beauty of the country. The nature is impressive. The mountains in winter remind me of the Rockies in Colorado, USA.

What don't you like about Romania and why?

The driving in Bucharest! Very scary. Also people tend not to smile as much when out and about compared to the Netherlands, where it is common to say hello and smile even if you don't know each other.

If you had to advertise for Romania as a country, what would be the top things you would mention to promote it?

The beauty of the country.

The hospitality of the people.

The food!

The long interesting history.

What are your favorite places in Romania, and why?

The Palas in Iasi is really a nice place to spend a warm sunny day. Driving around the countryside to see nature almost everywhere. The museums in Bucharest are really interesting as well as the old part of the city.

Enayati Medical City, where I work, is something special as far as health care is concerned. There is nothing like it in the Netherlands.

Therma in Bucharest is my daughter's favorite place. The water slides and outdoor pool are really fun, especially in the wintertime. It is a nice place to spend the day relaxing.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)