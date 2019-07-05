Romania's Environment Ministry to launch state aid scheme for recycling companies

Romania’s Environment Ministry will launch in June a state aid scheme for the companies operating in the waste recycling sector, minister Gratiela Gavrilescu announced on Monday, May 6, according to Hotnews.ro.

The scheme will become available after the middle of June, the minister added. The grants will be up to RON 5 million (EUR 1.06 million) and will cover investments in purchasing new recycling equipment or modernizing existing units.

Minister Gavrilescu also said that Romania would encourage the recycling industry this year to increase waste recycling rates.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)