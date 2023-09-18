Sports

Romanian women's table tennis team takes silver at European championships in Sweden

18 September 2023

The women's team took Romania to the podium at the 2023 European Table Tennis Championships, claiming the silver medal at the competition in Malmo, Sweden. Germany successfully defended their title with a 3-0 win over Romania in the final on September 17.

Germany’s Xiaona Shan scored a 3-0 win over Romania’s Elizabeta Samara in the final, while Ying Han defeated Romanian Bernadette Szocs 3-1 and Nina Mittelham closed the chapter with a 3-2 win over Andreea Dragoman.

“Despite the final score, Romania - Germany 0-3, the tricolors fought, they gave us new moments of pride and quality table tennis at the Malmo Arena, where they climbed to the second step of the podium,” the Romanian Table Tennis Federation said in a post on social media.

At the European Championships in Malmo, Romania secured a spot in the final after defeating Spain 3-2 in the quarterfinal and France 3-1 in the semifinal.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa)

1

